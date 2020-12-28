African Women Slay 2020

Photo Credit: BBC.com

The harsh reality of Covid-19 was no barrier for the amazing accomplishments of African women in 2020. It is with honor that the world is able to gaze on their victories, and to take notice of the new records that they have set. In reflecting on the achievements within the past year, it is fitting to acknowledge some of these inspirational women from the great continent of Africa.

From the country of Niger, 29-year-old hydrologist, Dr. Fadji Maina, became the first scientist to work for the world-famous space agency NASA. She became the role model for the youth in Niger and inspired young women to follow her footsteps.

Zimbabwe’s first female fighter jet pilot Angelina Bosha broke the record for being the first and only woman to become a squadron leader in a male dominated field. She states that “being a mother should not stop us as women to deliver what is expected of us.” For her it is a mission accomplished.

Anjelique Kidjo from Benin, one of Africa’s greatest performing artists, started the year with her 4th Grammy win, and through her charitable foundation Batonga, she supports the education of young girls in Africa. She proudly shares that “secondary education and tertiary education of young girls is how we start putting an end to gender inequality.”

In Nigeria young women coordinated and mobilized a campaign against police brutality called the #EndSars protests. The movement raised funds and provided support for victims. More protests arose in Namibia called #shutitalldown, a campaign against femicide and gender-based violence.

British Nigerian professional roller skater Tinuke Orbit broke 2 Guinness world records for roller skating. She won the award for doing 30 cartwheels in one minute, and 70 spins on E-skates under one minute.

15-yr-old Fatima Zahra of Sierra Leone is the country’s youngest technical trainer. She teaches graphic design and computers. For Fatima, age is just a number and she wants to prove to females that they are not the weaker sex. She promises to make an engine someday.

In Uganda, female workers manufacturing reusable sanitary towels, pressed through the challenges of 2020 by sleeping in the factory overtime so production could continue, and retailers could sell and promote good hygiene during the pandemic.

Sources: BBC; Business Insider Africa; iharare News