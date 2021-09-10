Afrika Bambaataa Sued

Afrika Bambaataa, the Hip-Hop pioneer has been sued by an anonymous source, claiming that the artist sexually abused and trafficked him from 1991-1995. Several other members of the Zulu Nation are also being named in the suit.

The unnamed victim, who was a minor at the time, filed a lawsuit in the State of New York Courts system, and claims that he suffered severe physical and mental trauma at the hands of Bambaataa, and was “prevented from obtaining the full enjoyment of life and has been unable to keep a steady job.”

Afrika Bambaataa, born Lance Taylor, was a key pillar in the growth of Hip-Hop in New York City at the genre’s infancy. His popularity and fame peaked in the 80s and early 90s, and his records were being spun all over the world.

His home in the Bronx was known as the headquarters of the Zulu Nation, but the lawsuit claims that it was also the home to multiple instances of sexual abuse and trafficking. The anonymous victim was allowed access into Bambaataa’s apartment, and was given permission to use weights.

Bambaataa would then allegedly “inappropriately touch” the then 12 year old plaintiff in his “private areas.” The actions would then escalate, to the point of “sodomy” at the hands of Bambaataa and others that he would traffic him to.

This isn’t the first allegation to fall on Afrika Bambaataa’s doorstep. In 2016, as originally reported by New York Daily News, Ronald Savage came forward describing in disturbing detail instances of sexual abuse that occurred to him, from when he was a minor.

Zulu Nation has since distanced themselves from Afrika Bambaataa, and has released an apology statement to the multiple accusers. An article by Vice alleges that he had been “molesting young men for for decades,” and that his actions had been known throughout the Bronx River community.

Sources: PITCHFORK.COM, THEROOT.COM, ROLLINGSTONE.COM, VICE.COM, NYDAILYNEWS.COM