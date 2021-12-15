All visitors of Ontario Long-term care homes must now be fully vaccinated

Starting Friday, long-term care residents can host up to two vaccinated visitors indoors only after they present a negative COVID-19 test.

Additional restrictions will be implemented at retirement homes starting December. 22.

The province says rapid antigen tests will be required for staff, volunteers, contractors, and essential caregivers two times per week prior to entry.

Rapid tests will also be required for general visitors and support workers and the province says it is “strongly encouraging” retirement homes to restrict general visitors to only those who are fully vaccinated.