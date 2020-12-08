Arrest After Nooses Found

Credit: Martin Trainor/ CBC News

On Dec. 4, the Toronto police arrested Jason Lahay, 34, of Toronto, and charged him with Mischief Interrupt Property Over $5,000 and three counts of Criminal Harassment.

The arrest follows an investigation after two nooses were found by two Black construction workers at a construction site at Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto on June 10, 2020.

The arrest is part of a “hate-motivated mischief and criminal harassment” investigation by Toronto police, which includes similar incidents at several other construction sites across the city.

As part of the investigation, a task force was created with members of the Toronto Police Service Hate Crime Unit as well as investigators from 55 Division, 52 Division and 11 Division.

Police said the site was not accessible to the general public and that it was secured by an entry code and monitored by 24-hour surveillance video.