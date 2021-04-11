Assistance for St. Vincent

G987FM is accepting donations for the people of St. Vincent And The Grenadines affected by the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano.

As this natural disaster unfolds, our Caribbean family requires water, personal protective equipment such as masks, hand sanitizer and personal items.

G987FM is accepting donations at our studios at 34 Kern Road, North York, ON. The main intersection is Don Mills and York Mills.

We are coordinating with the authorities of St. Vincent & The Grenadines and KLC Freight Lines Limited to ensure all donations reach the people of St. Vincent.

Cash donations are also welcome.

To make a cash donation and for more information, please email: vincyhelpg987@gmail.com

Thank you for your cooperation and generosity.

Delford “Duke” Blythe

Managing Director, Station Manager & CFO

G987FM

The Way We Groove