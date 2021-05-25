Baby for Fantasia!

Fantasia Barrino and her husband Kendall Taylor are the proud parents of a baby girl, Keziah London Taylor. The R&B singer announced the news on May 24 in an online post accompanied by a photo of herself standing in front of an elephant.

“The Elephant is the animal I chose to surround @keziahlondontaylor with because it represents patience, strength, power and remembrance. Just a few of the qualities that her presence has brought into our lives and this world,” she wrote.

“We were patient waiting on you to enter this world and we will always remember the strength that it took for me and @salute1st to create something as powerful as your life itself. Happy Birthday to our little Angel 5-23-21 and may God keep and cover you for the rest of your days!”

This is the first child for the American Idol winner and her husband, Taylor, a businessman, who wed in 2015.

Taylor also shared his joy online.

“Today I experienced something that rewrote my personal definition of a Black Woman. To observe my Queen @tasiasword bring my little Angel @keziahlondontaylor into this world elevated my understanding and sense of pride, respect and admiration for black women.”

“‘Yahweh, please empower me to lead and protect my wife and children with the highest level of wisdom, power and discipline that I have to capacity to receive!’ Happy Birthday to my little Kezzy Bear!” he wrote.

This is Barrio’s third child. She has a 19-year-old daughter named Zion Quari and an 8-year-old son named Dallas Xavier from previous relationships.

Taylor has a son, Treyshaun, from a previous relationship.

