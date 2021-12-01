Barbados Declares Hit Singer Rihanna a National Hero

Barbados declared hit singer Rihanna a national hero on Monday during its republican celebrations in her hometown of Bridgetown. Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced that the 33-year-old would be conferred with the honour of National Hero of Barbados to cheers. Rihanna was called up before the crowds to be congratulated by Mottley. “May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honour to your nation by your works, by your actions,” Mottley told Rihanna, a reference to her 2012 chart-topping single “Diamonds”. Barbados formally stops pledging allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II as their head of state, forging a new republic on Monday, November 29, 2021, with its first-ever president and severing its last remaining colonial bonds nearly 400 years after the first English ships arrived at the Caribbean island.