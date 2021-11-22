Barbados Group Wants References To God Removed From Law Books

A non-governmental organization in Barbados is calling a number of changes in the country’s law book as the country prepares to transition from a constitutional monarchy to a parliamentary republic.

Among a list of bold suggestions from President of Humanists Barbados Maachelle Farley, is calling for the removal of all references to God in the local law books, the elimination of ‘blasphemy’ as an offence, and the scrapping of all forms of prayer in public schools.

He says the Republican Status Transition Advisory Committee has also been informed of the organization’s desire to see capital punishment and corporal punishment forbidden.

The president of Humanists Barbados is also hoping for the establishment of a Human Rights Commission to place the country in the vanguard of the global struggle, based on its history of slavery and indentureship.

Farley has expressed optimism about the level of engagement with the republican committee during meetings that followed the organisation’s recommendations.