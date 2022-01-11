Travelers reminded to familiarize themselves with travel protocols

The Ministry of Health and Wellness in Barbados says it is aware of a social media post, which is being circulated, regarding congestion in the arrival area of the Grantley Adams International Airport in recent days and is reminding travelers in and out of Barbados to familiarize themselves with travel protocols.

Under the new new protocols which came into effect January 7, travelers are permitted to enter Barbados with: A valid negative Standard Real Time (RT) PCR COVID-19 test, done within three days prior to arrival using a nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal swab, or a valid negative Rapid PCR COVID-19 test, one day prior to arrival using a na-so-pha-ryn-geal or oro-pha-ryn-geal swab.