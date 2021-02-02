Beenie Man Honours Mom

On Feb. 1, Beenie Man shared a lovely sentiment to his late mother on social media. It would have been her 64th birthday.

To Mama – “I know you are listening from above.

There’s nothing that I value more than your love.

No matter where I am or what I’m doing, your memories will always keep me smiling.”

Happy Earthday Mama ♥♥

The dancehall artist also dedicated the first track from his new album to his mother.

He shared the trailer for the video accompanying “Fun in the Sun” on social media.

The track features the vocal talents of Popcaan and Dre Island.

The Simma album was expected last year, but a number of setbacks, including his mother’s death, delayed its release. It is expected to be released later this year.

Beenie Man’s mother died in September 2020 after suffering a number of strokes.

SOURCES: BUZZ-CARIBBEAN.COM, DANCEHALLMAG.COM