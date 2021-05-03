Benefit concert for SVG

A benefit concert is in the works for the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines affected by the La Soufrière volcanic eruptions.

But the Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission recently released a statement to quiet some of the rumours circulating around the event.

Various media outlets are reporting that Caribbean-based artists and celebrities including Rihanna, Koffee, and Buju Banton, will appear at the concert.

Other rumoured names include Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, Trinidadian cricketer Dwayne Bravo, and British-born Bajan soca singer Alison Hinds.

The April 30 statement says, “[The] OECS Commission is honoured to collaborate with the Oxygen with Nicole (O2N) Foundation and the Global Coalition to mount a phenomenal virtual showcase of Caribbean excellence, ‘Stronger Together….We are a global family’, in support of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.”

“The event seeks to rally forces and raise funds for the people of Saint Vincent as a response to the ongoing devastation wrought by the volcanic eruption of La Soufrière and the recent extreme flooding of the southern part of the island,” the statement continues.

“Details on the complete cast of the showcase will be shared in the days leading up to the event.”

On top of the devastation from the La Soufrière eruptions, Saint Vincent is now dealing with flooding and mudslides due to recent heavy rains.

On April 29, a storm dumped 3 to 5 inches of rain on parts of the island. Roofs were caved-in and bridges were damaged.

La Soufrière first erupted on April 9 and parts of Saint Vincent were covered with heavy ash. More than 20,000 people were displaced from their homes.

The volcano last erupted on April 22, but the country remains on alert level red because it could erupt again at any time.

Water is still needed as most of the island’s water supply was contaminated by volcanic ash.

SOURCE: DANCEHALLMAG.COM, NYCARIBNEWS.COM, OECS.ORG, WEATHER.COM