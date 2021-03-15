History Made At The Grammys

Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion made history together at the 63rd Grammy Awards on March 14. Beyoncé also made her own history.

Queen Bey and Stallion won two Grammys with their collaborative remix of “Savage” — Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

They became the first pair of women to win in the Best Rap Performance category.

Stallion thanked her collaborator in her acceptance speech.

“I definitely want to say thank you to Beyoncé,” she said. “If you know me, you have to know that ever since I was little, I was like, ‘You know what, one day I’m going to grow up, I’m going to be like the rap Beyoncé.’ That was definitely my goal.”

Beyoncé had already won the Best Music Video award with her daughter, Blue Ivy, for “Brown Skin Girl”. It was Blue Ivy’s first Grammy award.

Then came Beyoncé’s turn to make history. She won her fourth award of the night, and the 28th of her career for the Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade”.

She released the hit, a celebration of black power and resilience, on Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, June 19, 2020.

“As an artist, I believe it’s my job to reflect the times, and it’s been such a difficult time,” she said as she collected the award.

“So I wanted to uplift, encourage, celebrate all of the beautiful black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the world”.

“This is so overwhelming. I’ve been working my whole life — since 9-years-old — and I can’t believe this happened.”

The R&B Queen now holds the most Grammy wins by a female artist, passing bluegrass singer Alison Krauss.

Beyoncé is tied with iconic producer Quincy Jones for golden trophy wins. Only classical conductor Sir Georg Solti has more Grammys, with 31.

“History!” the host, Trevor Noah, exclaimed. “Give it up for Beyoncé. This is history right now!”

Stallion also won another golden trophy, her third of the night, for Best New Artist. She held back tears as she dedicated the Grammy to her mother, who died of a brain tumour in 2019.

“She couldn’t be here with me tonight,” Stallion said. “But she always knew that I would be at the Grammys, and I would be like, ‘Oh mom, that’s so far away’ but it came so quick.”

“And I’m just so appreciative that I’m here.”

Stallion was joined on stage by Cardi B for the first life performance of their controversial hit, “WAP.”

Other performers included Lil Baby, Lionel Richie and Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak.

Performing “The Bigger Picture,” Lil Baby came face to face with dancers in police uniforms and riot gear. He then recreated protest scenes as he rapped about George Floyd.

Richie was part of the musical and visual tribute to the people the music industry lost the past year. He sang a beautiful rendition of “Lady” by Kenny Rogers to honour the late country star.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak belted out a medley of “Good Golly Miss Molly” and “Long Tall Sally” during their tribute to Little Richard.

The visual tributes included Bill Withers, Mary Wilson, Bonnie Pointer, Johnny Nash, Bunny Wailer, and Toots Hibbert.

It was fitting that Hibbert posthumously won the Best Reggae Album for Got to Be Tough, his final record with Toots and the Maytals. Hibbert died in September 2020 at the age of 77 due to complications caused by COVID-19.

Jackie Jackson, the group’s bassist, accepted the award from his home in Montego Bay. “This is a great honor for a legend and so well-deserved. No words can express how we guys are feeling right now.”

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the awards ceremony to be held both inside and outside the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Bands were arranged on a number of indoor stages and moved about almost seamlessly. The awards were presented in a marquee outside the convention center.

Staff from iconic music venues hit hard by the pandemic, including New York’s Apollo Theater and L.A.’s Troubador, presented some of the awards.

The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to six recipients including rappers Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five and Salt-N-Pepa.

Billie Eilish won for Record of the Year for her hit, “Everything I Wanted.”

When she got onstage to accept the award, Eilish said that Stallion deserved it.

“This is really embarrassing for me,” she said. “Megan, girl… I was gonna write a speech about how you deserve this but then I was like, ‘There’s no way they’re going to choose me.’

“You deserve this. You had a year that I think is unstoppable. You are a queen. I think about you constantly… You deserve it.”

Song Of The Year went to H.E.R. for “I Can’t Breathe” while Ledisi Young won her first Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Anything For You.”

Other winners included:

Best R&B Song went to Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello for “Better Than I Imagined”

Best Progressive R&B Album went to Thundercat for It Is What It Is

Best R&B Album went to John Legend With Bigger Love

Best Melodic Rap Performance went to Anderson .Paak with “Lockdown”

Best Rap Album went to Nas for King’s Disease

Best Dance Recording for “10%” featuring Kali Uchis, and Best Dance/Electronic Album for Bubba both went to Kaytranada

Best Global Music Album went to Burna Boy for Twice As Tall

Best Gospel Performance/Song went to Jonathan McReynolds featuring Mali Music for “Movin’ On ”

Best Gospel Album went to PJ Morton for Gospel According To PJ

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album went to Kanye West for Jesus Is King

Best Roots Gospel Album went to the Fisk Jubilee Singers for Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)

Best Pop Vocal Album went to Dua Lipa for Future Nostalgia

Best Rock Song went to Brittany Howard for “Stay High”

SOURCES: BBC.COM, BILLBOARD.COM, CONSEQUENCEOFSOUND.NET, ETCANADA.COM, GRAMMY.COM, NYTIMES.COM, USATODAY.COM