Beyoncé Shares Grammy Video

Beyoncé celebrated her record-setting Grammy wins in an online video.

Queen Bey won her record-setting 28th Grammy on March 14, and she shared a video montage featuring photos from all of her Grammy wins.

Beyoncé’s collaborator Megan Thee Stallion also appears in the video. The stars won two Grammys for their remix of “Savage” — one for Best Rap Performance and once for Best Rap Song.

They became the first pair of women to win in the Best Rap Performance category.

The photo montage included shots of Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy.

The 9-year-old won her first Grammy, in the best music video category for her Mom’s “Brown Skin Girl” video.

In the online montage, Blue Ivy wears a crown and playfully sips from her trophy with a straw.

She is the second-youngest Grammy Award winner.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are also parents to 3-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

With 28 Grammy wins, Beyoncé is tied with iconic producer Quincy Jones for the second-most Grammy wins. Conductor Georg Stolti holds the record with 31.

SOURCES: PEOPLE.COM, URBANISLANDZ.COM