Billboard Award for Drake

Drake was named Billboard magazine’s Artist of the Decade on May 11. The Toronto artist will receive the award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23.

Billboard ranks the best performing artists based on activity on their Hot 100 songs chart and their 200 albums list, as well as social media data and touring revenue from Dec. 5, 2009 to Sept. 28, 2019.

Drake first appeared on the Billboard charts in 2009 and he dominated the 2010s.

He is the only solo male artist with more than 50 career weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Eight of his songs were No. 1 on that chart.

The 34-year-old rapper holds records for the most Hot 100 top ten entries at 45 to date, and 232 overall entries.

On the Billboard 200 chart, Drake earned nine No. 1 hits. His first was his debut 2010 LP, Thank Me Later, and his most recent was 2019’s Care Package.

The “Hotline Bling” crooner holds the record for 27 Billboard awards after he won 12 prizes in 2019.

He is nominated for seven categories for the 2021 awards, including Top Artist, Top Rap Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Artist.

Drake’s fellow Canadian The Weeknd leads with 16 Billboard Award nominations including Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, and Top R&B Artist.

SOURCES: BILLBOARD.COM, MSN.COM