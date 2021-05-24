The 2021 Billboard Music Awards were presented on May 23 and The Weeknd walked away with ten awards including Top Artist.

The Canadian hip-hop star also took home Top Male Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, Top R&B Album for After Hours, Top R&B Song, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Radio Song, and Top Hot 100 Song for his hit “Blinding Lights.”

“I wanna take this opportunity to thank you, my parents. I am the man I am today because of you. And thank you to my fans, of course. I do not take this for granted,” The Weeknd said.

Fellow Canadian star Drake took home the Artist of the Decade award and the Top Streaming Songs Artist award.

In a touching moment, Drake accepted his Artist of the Decade Award with his 3-year-old son, Adonis Graham by his side.

“I’m really self-conscious about my music, and even if I do a good job, I always wonder how I could have done it better,” he said. “I rarely ever celebrate anything. And just for anyone watching this wondering how this happened, that’s really the answer. It’s being so unsure how you’re getting it done that you just kinda keep going in the hopes of figuring out the formula.”

The late Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke won five awards for Top New Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, Top Rap Album and Top Billboard 200 Album.

Rapper Trae Tha Truth was recognized for his philanthropic work and social justice advocacy with the Billboard Change Maker Award.

Megan Thee Stallion won the Top Rap Female Artist and Doja Cat won Top R&B Female Artist.

“ROCKSTAR” won Top Streaming Song for rapper DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch.

Kanye West won Top Gospel Artist and Top Gospel Song for “Wash Us In The Blood” featuring Travis Scott.

