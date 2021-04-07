Billboard’s 100 hits of 2001

Missy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On” tops the list of Billboard’s The 100 Greatest Songs Of 2001 released on April 6.

Billboard’s staff picked the list and paid tribute to the best anthems of the year.

OutKast is at No. 2 with “Ms. Jackson” while Destiny’s Child’s smash “Survivor” is at No. 4, and Jay-Z’s “Izzo (H.O.V.A.)” is at No. 10.

According to Billboard, Elliott and Timbaland, “made a trailblazingly bizarre song that ended up setting the tone and the trends in pop and hip-hop for years to come.”

“Ms. Jackson” moved Atlanta duo OutKast into the pop universe after years in the Southern rap scene, while “Survivor” was an anthem of the ultimate female empowerment. Destiny’s Child is still one of the greatest girl groups of all time.

2001 was a tough year. Rising R&B Star Aaliyah died in a plane crash in August at the age of 25, and September 11, 2011 was a catastrophic day as terrorists flew airplanes into the twin towers of the World Trade Centre. Music kept the world moving after that tragic day.

Also on the list are dancehall veterans Shaggy and Bounty Killer.

Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me” featuring Ricardo “RikRok” Ducent, is at No. 11. Considered Shaggy’s international breakthrough hit, it peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Bounty Killer featured on No Doubt’s smash hit “Hey Baby”. It makes the list at No. 31. The track peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Bounty reacted to the news in an online post and said, “Tell some man to gwaan put in the work bcuz it’s a mighty long way to go.” He added, “Congrats to my bredda @direalshaggy @slyrobbietaxigang @nodoubt and myself 20yrs of work dues still coming in give thank.”

SOURCES: BILLBOARD.COM, BUZZ-CARIBBEAN.COM, DANCEHALLMAG.COM