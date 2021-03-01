Black Actors Win Big

Black actors were big winners at the 78th Golden Globe Awards, presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, on Feb. 28.

Chadwick Boseman, star of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, posthumously won the Golden Globe for the Best Actor in a Drama.

Boseman was the first Black actor to win the award since Forest Whitaker won it for The Last King of Scotland in 2007.

The Black Panther star joins Whitaker, Denzel Washington, and Sidney Poitier as the only Black actors to win the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama.

Washington won for The Hurricane in 2000, and Poitier won for Lilies in the Field in 1963.

Boseman died on Aug. 28, 2020, from stage four colon cancer. He is the first posthumous acting winner since Heath Ledger won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture in 2009. Ledger played the Joker in The Dark Knight.

Boseman’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award on his behalf in an emotional speech.

“He would thank God,” Ledward said, tearfully. “He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifice.”

“He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice that tells you ‘you can,’ that tells you ‘keep going,’ that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at his moment in history,” she said.

Boseman is an overwhelming favorite to win Best Actor at the Oscars in April.

Andra Day was a surprise winner for Best Actress in a Drama.

The United States vs. Billie Holiday star beat out Viola Davis in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Davis won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for Fences in 2017.

Accepting her first Golden Globe award, Day paid tribute to Holiday.

“[Thank you] to the amazing, transformative, dynamic Billie Holiday, who just transformed me with this role and with her presence and spirit,” Day said through tears. “Thank you so much to everybody who was part of this incredible project.”

Day became the second Black woman to win the Best Actress in a Drama award after Whoopi Goldberg won for The Color Purple in 1986.

Day was also nominated for Best Original Song, Tigress & Tweed, from the Holiday biopic.

Daniel Kaluuya and John Boyega also took home trophies.

Kaluuya won the Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for Judas and the Black Messiah. He beat Leslie Odom Jr., who played legendary crooner Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami.

Kaluuya was nominated in 2018 for the Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for the horror flick, Get Out.

Boyega won the Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film Award for Small Axe. This was his first nomination and win.

During his acceptance speech, the Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens actor admitted he did not expect to win and wore track bottoms with his formal attire.

“I’m so shocked. I thought it was gonna be one of them nights where … you go to your bed and just chill,” he joked.

“I’ve got Balenciagas, guys. I’ve got tracking bottoms on my bottoms that I’m comfortable [in], but this is exciting.”

The animated movie Soul won two awards — Best Animated Motion Picture and Best Original Score for a Motion Picture. The film features the vocal talents of Jamie Foxx, Phylicia Rashad, Questlove, and Daveed Diggs.

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross provided the musical talent.

While some Black actors won big, some Black ensemble films and actors were left out.

One Night in Miami, Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and Judas and the Black Messiah won the critics’ approval but were left out of the nominations for best picture or best screenplay.

Regina King earned a Golden Globes nomination for Best Director for One Night in Miami, but the film missed out on a best picture nomination in the drama category.

Veteran actor Don Cheadle was nominated for the Best Television Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series for Black Monday but went home without the hardware.

