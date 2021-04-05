Black Actors Win SAG AWARDS

Black actors won the Best Male and Best Female Actors awards at the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on April 4.

Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis went home with the awards for their roles in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, the story of a Black blues band struggling to work together while finding success.

The late Boseman’s wife Simone Ledward Boseman, accepted his award with a quote from her husband. “If you see the world unbalanced, be a crusader that pushes heavily on the seesaw of the mind.”

Davis almost fell out of her chair when her name was announced. She beat out favourite Frances McDormand in Nomadland.

Davis thanked August Wilson, who wrote the play the movie was based upon.

“Thank you, August, for leaving a legacy to actors of color that we can relish for the rest of our lives,” she said. This is Davis’s fifth SAG award.

Boseman was also nominated for Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his role in Da 5 Bloods but he lost to Daniel Kaluuya in Judas and the Black Messiah.

Kaluuya played Fred Hampton, the Chicago-based deputy chairman of the Black Panther party.

Kaluuya thanked Hampton, “for guiding us and showing us his power, even though 52 years later”. He also thanked Boseman.

Kaluuya also beat Leslie Odom Jr. for his role as Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami…

The SAG awards are considered previews of the Oscars, and Boseman is considered a front runner to win the Best Actor statuette on April 25. Davis is also nominated for the Best Actress Oscar.

The SAG awards were presented in a pre-recorded online ceremony that lasted only an hour.

