Black Awards Show

Canadian Black achievements will be honoured in an award show in 2022.

Brothers Shamier Anderson and Stephan James, both actors, announced the project on May 31.

The awards show will honour Black achievement in film, television, music, sports, and culture.

“Our intention is to shine a light on the incredible Black talent across this country and inspire generations to come,” said James. “[It will] give Black faces a platform to inspire more Black faces.”

Anderson said, “This is going to be epic and going to be a beast of a moment in Canadian history.”

He added, “It’s the first of its kind in Canada, nationally. It’s kind of crazy when you say that — that this is the first in 2021. It just makes you think for a minute: ‘Why?’”

Anderson starred in the TV series Wynonna Earp while James starred in If Beale Street Could Talk and as Jesse Owens in the 2016 film, Race.

The awards show is the first project for the Black Academy, founded by the Scarborough-raised brothers in 2020 as a division of their non-profit group B.L.A.C.K. Canada (Building a Legacy in Acting, Cinema and Knowledge).

The Black Academy is, “dedicated to breaking down barriers of discrimination and combating systemic racism in Canada.”

The show is in the planning stages but the brothers hope to include performances, special tributes, and industry panels.

SOURCES: BLACKISNOW.COM, CBC.COM, ETCANADA.COM