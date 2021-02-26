Black Music Collective Chats

Music fans get ready.

The Recording Academy, the folks who bring you The Grammys, are holding their first Black Music Collective (BMC) event on March 10.

The BMC was formed in September 2020 and is a group of prominent Black music creators and professionals focused on amplifying Black voices within the music community.

John Legend, Janelle Monáe, Issa Rae, and activist Tamika Mallory will lead the fireside chats.

The chats will discuss “the Black experience in the wake of social justice,” and examine topics including, The Impact of Black Music, The Culture Shifting Power of Black Music, and the Impact of Black Women in Music, the Academy said in a statement.

Guests scheduled to perform include H.E.R., Yolanda Adams, PJ Morton, and Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist — first-time Grammy nominees for their collaborative album, Alfredo.

Joining the discussions are the Recording Academy’s Chair and Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr., their Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer Valeisha Butterfield Jones, and legendary producer Quincy Jones.

The BMC will “continue to foster a space for members and industry professionals to educate and elevate Black creators during Grammy week and beyond,” Mason Jr. said in a statement.

The fireside chats are online, free, and open to the public. They air virtually on March 10, four days before the Grammy Awards on March 14.

Do not expect to see The Weeknd at the Grammy Awards. The international superstar received no nominations despite huge commercial success with his album After Hour. The same Weeknd whose single, “Blinding Lights” broke a chart record after spending 43 weeks in the Top 10. Yes … that Recording Academy.

