Marvel movies revealed the release date and official title for the upcoming Black Panther sequel.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens on July 8, 2022.

Marvel Studios shared the information in a megatrailer for a number of movies, including Black Widow, Spiderman: No Way Home, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings which are scheduled for release in the next two years.

The late Chadwick Boseman portrayed T’Challa in the original Black Panther movie. The role was not recast after Boseman lost his private battle with colon cancer. The actor died in August 2020 at the age of 43.

Expect to learn more about Wakanda in the Black Panther sequel. In the post-credit scene in the original, T’Challa announced to the United Nations in Vienna that Wakanda will share its knowledge and resources with the rest of the world.

“Wakanda will no longer watch from the shadows. We cannot. We must not,” he said, “We must find a way to look after one another, as if we were one single tribe.”

When a representative from another country condescendingly questioned what a place like Wakanda could offer the world, T’Challa gave a knowing smile.

The following actors are expected to appear in the sequel: Lupita Nyong’o as espionage agent Nakia, Letitia Wright as T’Challa’s sister, Shuri, Daniel Kaluuya as T’Challa’s friend W’Kabi, and Danai Gurira as Okoye, the leader of the Dora Milaje, an elite group of female bodyguards.

Ryan Coogler is back as the writer-director of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. His skills make the original the superhero movie of 2018. Black Panther opened to critical acclaim and made over $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide.

