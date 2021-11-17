Black students have assembled a report detailing their experience in Hamilton and made 11 recommendations they say must be urgently adopted by local boards and the province to address racism and concerns about safety in schools.

The document titled Community Safety and Well Being Action Plan for Black Youth in Hamilton Schools is the result of eight Zoom sessions and five surveys that collected the input of 159 students, parents and caregivers.

Fifty-two students took part in Zoom sessions and 90 responded to surveys, along with 17 caregivers.

The report found just over 95 percent of students with the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board who participated said they had experienced racism and roughly 90 per cent felt unsafe in schools.

For the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board, those numbers were 76 percent and 60 percent respectively.