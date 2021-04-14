Bobby Brown Opens Up

Bobby Brown is opening up about the tragic death of his son, Bobby Brown Jr., and the dangers of drug use.

On the April 14th edition of Red Table Talk, the Grammy winner discusses his son’s death on Nov. 18, 2020.

Brown Jr., 28, died due to a combination of alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. He snorted Percocet and cocaine and drank tequila on the night he died. His death was ruled accidental.

Brown also speaks to Red Table Talk hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and Willow Smith about drug use among teens.

“Kids today, they’re trying different things,” he says. “They’re trying to get as high as they can possibly get. That’s a real problem, because they don’t know what these drugs are being mixed with these days.”

Willow Smith, 20, remarks that her generation is, “kind of spiraling,” and she refers to the number of deaths tied to fentanyl.

Brown replies, “there are murderers out there,” creating synthetic drugs.

“It’s like they’re committing murder,” he says. “That’s homicide.”

Brown’s wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown joins him on the episode. They discuss how the family is coping with the death of Brown. Jr.

Their 11-year-old son, Cassius Brown, was close to his older brother.

The parents said they do not hide their tears from the younger Brown, nor do they stifle his emotions or ability to ask questions.

During the interview, Brown also talks about his own addictions and the other losses in his life.

Ex-wife Whitney Houston was found dead on Feb. 11, 2012, and their daughter, Bobbi Kristina, died on July 26, 2015 at the age of 22.

