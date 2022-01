Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Amritbhai Vakil

A family of four Indian nationals was only in Canada for a week before their bodies were found frozen in Manitoba near the Canada-U. S. border.

Investigators believe the family was attempting to cross into the United States by foot around Jan. 19 during severe winter weather and died from exposure

The RCMP have now identified the family.

RCMP are asking anyone with information related to the family’s time in Canada to come forward.