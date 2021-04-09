Bolt’s New Riddim

Usain Bolt is moving to a different riddim.

The Olympic and World champion teased fans with an online post announcing his latest musical offering, “Clockwork Riddim.”

The track is set for release on April 9.

Bolt’s post featured a few notes of the toe-tapping dancehall beat and the caption, “Dancehall! #ClockWorkRiddim. 09.04.21.”

The instrumental features top local dancehall talent including Vybz Kartel, Teejay, Shaneil Muir, Charly Black and others.

Fellow Trelawny native Black responded to Bolt’s announcement, “respect fi have me on you need project Usain Bolt appreciate yet day”.

Muir wrote that she was “Ready”, as did ZJ Liquid who also features on the track.

In an interview, the 34-year-old Bolt said he plans to slowly make his way in the music world.

“We’re just trying to get a foothold, trying to make people understand that we’re not just here joking around. We’re serious about the music so we’re just going to take our time, just like in track and field, it’s all about work and dedicating and just taking our time,” Bolt said.

“We don’t want to rush into anything, make any mistakes, so we gonna take our time. We will get there. We believe in ourselves, and we believe in the product that we’re putting out there,” he added.

Bolt released “Olympe Rose” in the summer of 2019 and “Immortal” later that year.

As a sprinter, Bolt won the “Triple Triple.” He won three gold medals in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.

He also won eleven World Track & Field Championships titles over his illustrious career.

SOURCES: BUZZ-CARIBBEAN.COM, DANCEHALLMAG.COM, USAINBOLT.COM