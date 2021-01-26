Bond Postponed Again

Daniel Craig as James Bond

Photo Credit: Universal

James Bond fans, your wait just got longer. It seems even British secret agents are not immune to COVID-19.

The latest 007 movie, No Time To Die, was due for release in April 2020, then November 2020.

Now it will be released in theatres worldwide on Oct. 8, 2021, according to the official James Bond website.

The producers originally moved the movie’s release from April to November 2020 after, “careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace.”

They also hoped the COVID-19 pandemic would fizzle out by the summer of 2020.

In the film, the 25th in the famed franchise, Daniel Craig stars as the martini-drinking, sports car-driving debonair spy. Bond has left the Secret Service and is enjoying a quiet life in Jamaica.

His peace is upset when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help to rescue a kidnapped scientist. Bond, of course, has all the latest gadgets at his dispersal.

No Time To Die is Craig’s last film as Bond. Lea Seydoux and Rami Malek also star.

SOURCES: 007.COM, BBC.COM