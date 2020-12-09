Boseman’s Last Film

Chadwick Boseman Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

The late Chadwick Boseman left us with one last film to admire his acting abilities. Boseman stars, along with Viola Davis, in an adaption of August Wilson’s play “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”. This film will be available to stream on Netflix beginning on Dec. 18, 2020.

Viola Davis plays Ma Rainey, the “Mother of the Blues”, while Boseman plays Levee, her ambitious trumpet player. The action centres on Ma and her band travel as they travel from Georgia to Chicago to make a record. Tensions arise between Ma and her white management over control of her music.

The racial inequality of the 1920s United States is evident in the film, and the film’s lessons remain in the present, especially in light of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Boseman was battling cancer as he filmed in the summer of 2019. He died on Aug. 28, 2020. He was just 43.