Bounty Killer Gives Back

Bounty Killer donated 40 computer tablets to his former school, Seaview Gardens Primary School, on April 15.

The donations were made through the dancehall singer’s Bounty Killer Foundation and his Each One, Teach One initiative. The initiative’s goal is to assist students with online learning as schools were forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Killer said the gift was an idea from a friend.

“It’s all on the behalf from a great friend of mine… She wanted me to select a school and the first school which came to my mind is the Seaview Gardens Primary School,” the “Fed Up” singer said.

“I was raised half of my life in Seaview Gardens and I was here from this school was made… I have close relationships with my community. When it comes to giving back and charity, my community is always a first priority,” he said.

Vice-Principal of Seaview Gardens Primary School, Keisha Heslop-Pessoa was grateful for the donations, and said the tablets would help a lot of students with online learning.

“We have about 60 per cent of students that are online because what we hear now from students is that we don’t have a device or we don’t have any data. So that is one of the problems. So now, since there are no face-to-face classes and it is purely online, we have to be reaching out to students.”

“We are all appreciative of this benevolence, and all recipients will be well appreciative,” she said.

A recent study found that almost 50 per cent of students across Jamaica were unable to access online classes as their parents could not afford computer tablets. The Jamaican government appealed to the private sector and Jamaicans everywhere to support the One Laptop Per Child initiative.

Killer, whose real name is Rodney Price, also appealed to others to help those in need during and after the pandemic.

He started the Bounty Killer Foundation in 2018 with his manager, Paul “Bankey” Giscombe.

In February 2021, the foundation made a cash donation to veteran reggae singer Junior Byles, who is suffering from mental illness and cancer.

Other beneficiaries of the Foundation include the Kingston Public Hospital, who treated Killer’s gunshot wounds in 1986, and the Victoria Jubilee Hospital in downtown Kingston.

SOURCES: DANCEHALLMAG.COM, JAMAICAOBSERVER.COM