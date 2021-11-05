Bowmanville has its first West Indian Grocery store and Restaurant

Photo Credit: Matthew Yantha

A little bit more spice has been added to the town of Bowmanville.

Black families in the area would often find it difficult to find certain items they are looking for, forcing them to travel as far as Scarborough for their products.

But now, thanks to Roshein Shaw and her husband, with the opening of Little West Indies, a West Indian store is no longer hard to find in Bowmanville

Source: Citytv

Shaw also told City TV that business is good but admits that at the being they had to deal with issues, that many racialized people have had to deal with when trying to open up a business

Source: Citytv

The Little West Indies brings several concepts together under one roof

— a grocery store, hair and beauty boutique, takeout kitchen, and juice bar.