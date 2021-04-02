Bunny Wailer’s Estate

Reggae legend Bunny Wailer, a devout Rastafarian, left a “significant” percentage of his estate to the Rastafari community, according to his partner, Maxine Stowe.

In a recent interview, Stowe said, “when the COVID-19 pandemic and other dust settles with the burial of Bunny at his estate, the various beneficiaries will be satisfied.”

Wailer is the first major reggae artist to leave a legacy to the Rastafari in his will.

The Blackheart Man singer passed away on March 2, 2021 at the age of 73 and was the last surviving member of The Wailers. Bob Marley died in 1981 after a courageous battle with cancer and Peter Tosh was murdered during a robbery in 1987.

According to Stowe, “Bunny stayed true all his life towards addressing the plight of the Rastafari community that he holds so dearly to his heart will benefit. The community continues to suffer cultural misappropriation and marginalization. The fight continues.”

Stowe and Wailer invested in companies to assist the Rastafarian community’s overall development.

“We have aligned with national and international organizations to manage appropriately benefits to the community, particularly in the area of professional representations in the legal and accounting areas, to properly navigate the corporate world. One of the themes of Bunny Wailer’s music was repatriation. This estate is structured to benefit communities in South Africa, Ghana, and Ethiopia,” she said.

Born Neville O’Riley Livingston on April 10, 1947, Wailer was raised by his father, Thaddeus, in the village of Nine Miles.

Wailer’s funeral plans were complicated by the Jamaican government’s restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His eldest brother, Carl Livingston, said an initial funeral date was planned but had to be cancelled.

“I am waiting on the Prime Minister to make another announcement, whatever he says will determine what we do. We had set a date until the change in protocols and the lockdowns in these consecutive weekends, so there is no date at the moment,” Livingston said in an interview.

Wailer is reportedly to be buried at his Dreamland Farm, a 142-acre estate located on the border of St Thomas and Portland parishes.

“Where he is to be physically interred on the property will be a secret to the public,” Stowe said.

“It is what he would have wanted, and that is the most important thing here.”

