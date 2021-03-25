Burna Boy’s New Video

Burna Boy honours basketball great Michael Jordan in his latest music video for his single, “23” off his Twice as Tall album.

The Nigerian singer released the lush video recently. It features several references to the basketball superstar, whose jersey number gave the single its name.

Jordan is showcased as a role model for pursuing and achieving your dreams.

Burna Boy released Twice as Tall, his fifth studio album, in August of 2020. It won the Best Global Music Album at the 2021 Grammys on March 14, 2021.

The artist, whose real name is Damini Ogulu said his Grammy win was important for African music.

“It’s a big moment and a big time for African music and Africans in general,” said Burna Boy during an interview.

He said his award was part of a “domino effect” that gives Africans more control over how they are perceived, as streaming services take the continent’s arts to a global audience.

He also said his win showed that African music was attracting worldwide respect.

“I didn’t even want to be African when I was little,” he said. “I wanted to be anything but who I was, because who we are wasn’t really the cool thing to be.”

Burna Boy grew up in southern Nigeria and moved to London as a child before returning to the west African country.

Reflecting on his success the Afrobeat musician said, “You can’t mention the top five musicians in the world without throwing me or an African in there. Now we’re eye to eye with the people we used to look up to.”

SOURCES: MSN.COM, REUTERS.COM, ROLLINGSTONE.COM