Campaign group accused the Nigerian authorities of failing to adequately enforce their own laws to prevent early marriage.

Human Rights Watch’s Director for Africa Mausi Segun said It is disturbing that almost two decades after the Child Rights Act was passed, Nigerian girls are still being forced into child marriages.”

Human Rights Watch is demanding action from the country’s national and regional authorities to bring the country in line with its own constitution, as well as the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. The Nigerian government has not responded to the report’s criticism.