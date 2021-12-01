Canada adds three more African countries to omicron-related COVID-19 travel ban

Source: CTV

The federal government has added three more African countries to their travel ban related to the new COVID-19 variant omicron.

Nigeria, Malawi and Egypt have been added to the list of countries where foreign nationals are barred from entering Canada if they have been to those countries in the last two weeks.

The other countries the ban is in effect for include South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini.

Canada is also requiring all air travelers coming into the country, apart from those from the United States, to be tested at the airport even if vaccinated.