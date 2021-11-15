Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has had his case put over by another two weeks.

Nygard, who faces sexual assault charges, made a brief video appearance in a Toronto court this morning. His next hearing has been scheduled for November 26th.

Nygard is charged with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement dating back to the late 1980s and mid-2000s.

He also faces one charge of sex trafficking in the United States. Nygard was arrested in Winnipeg last year under the Extradition Act.

U.S. authorities accuse him of using his influence in the fashion industry to lure women and girls with the promise of modelling and other opportunities.