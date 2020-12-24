Canadian Impact in the NBA

Photo by Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Canadians make a big impact across the league to begin the 2020-2021 season, with 17 Canadians earning spots on various teams and Steve Nash winning his first game as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

The 17 Canadians on the NBA teams include Denver’s Jamal Murray and Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Tristan Thompson, who signed with Boston in the off-season. Toronto’s Chris Boucher is not included on the list as he was born in St. Lucia.

Meanwhile, Hall of Famer Steve Nash won his first NBA game as his Nets beat the Golden State Warriors 125-99 in the NBA’s season opener on Dec. 22. The Nets hired Nash, a two-time MVP, in September. A native of Victoria, B.C., Nash was previously as a player development consultant with Golden State.

Source: The Associated Press, CBC Sports