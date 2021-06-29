Cardi B Announces Pregnancy

Cardi B shocked the world at the BET awards on Sunday night, showing off her baby bump for the first time on stage at the event.

During the performance with husband Offset, the couple revealed that they had a second child on the way. Most attendees were just expecting a performance from the Migos, but Cardi had a little more spice to add to the occasion.

Cardi showed off the bump during the Migos live performance. After hubby Offset, and Migos mates Takeoff and Quavo, finished their rendition of “Straightenin,” Cardi made her way onto the stage.

In true Cardi fashion, she let her announcement speak for itself sporting a heavily embroidered Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit, with a panel in the middle to show off the baby on the way. She later posted a series of family portraits on Instagram, announcing to the rest of the world that she was in fact pregnant.

This will be the couple’s second child together, with their first, Kulture Kiari, turning three in July.

“I just know these two will love each other so much and argue so much since they’re three years apart,” Cardi said in her Instagram post about daughter Kulture becoming a big sister. “But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”

This announcement comes only eight months after the couple dealt with dysfunction in their relationship, with everything almost ending in a divorce filing. They’ve since rekindled their love for one another, and seem to be ready to take on a new challenge together, as a family.

