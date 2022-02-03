CCJ finds that males can be raped

The Caribbean Court of Justice has ruled that males can be raped in

the matter of Commissioner of Police vs Stephen Alleyne .

The CCJ has found that in Barbados the law permits a man to be

charged for the rape of another man.

Stephen Alleyne was charged with the offence of rape contrary to the

Sexual Offences Act.

Before the start of the evidence in his trial, he was released by the

magistrate after hearing submissions that the charge alleged that

Alleyne had sexual intercourse with another man without his consent.