Charlamagne’s New Talk Show

Charlamagne Tha God, the enigmatically funny and occasionally divisive ‘Breakfast Club’ host, is set to receive his very own late night talk show on Comedy Central. ‘Tha God’s Honest Truth with Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey’ is set to debut on the network September 17 at 10 P.M.

Known for his lack of filter, unique method of social commentary, and intrusive style of interviewing Charlamagne has become a staple in the music and Black media landscape.

From Meek Mill to Kanye West, Tha God is coming into the late show game with quite a resume already under his belt.

The show will be half an hour long, and feature Charlamagne’s takes on current events, politics, culture. It’ll also have some original sketches, and some deep dive features. It was called “unapologetically Black,” in its announcement.

He’s already got a pretty big backer standing with him in this endeavour, with late night stalwart Stephen Colbert signing on as an executive producer. “I look forward to all the ways in which the fearless, peerless Charlamagne is going to change the game,” said Colbert.

The two have cultivated an interesting friendship and partnership over the years, with Charlamagne appearing on ‘The Late Show’ seven times since 2016. The two bonded over their shared background, with both hailing from South Carolina.

‘Tha God’s Honest Truth’ is also set to be produced by Aaron McGruder, creator of ‘The Boondocks,’ a show that has become a staple for it’s uniquely satirical takes on politics, and it’s focus on Black culture.

Charlamagne has enjoyed a productive year, with the launch of his ‘Black Effect Podcast Network,’ and the launch of ‘Black Privilege Publishing,’ two big time partnerships designed to promote Black content.

Sources: VULTURE.COM, CNBC.COM, BET.COM, CNN.COM