Charlie Robinson, Dead at 75

Charles Robinson, best known for his role as “Mac” in NBC’s Night Court, passed away due to cardiac arrest at age 75.

The beloved actor was most praised for his comedic versatility, earning him spots and recurring roles on a number of popular sitcoms throughout the 80s and 90s, such as Home Improvement and Buffalo Bill.

Born in Houston in 1945, a young Robinson always saw himself as an entertainer. Before making it in Hollywood, Charlie sang in his church group, and turned that into a career as a theatre actor and singer for R&B groups Archie Bell and the Drells as well as Southern Clouds of Joy.

But the music life wasn’t for him. He instead chose to pursue a career in acting, attending Studio 7, an acting school in Houston.

“I didn’t like much of anything about a musician’s life,” said Robinson. “So one day I happened to turn on the TV and there was Bill Cosby. That’s for me, I said. I want to be an actor.”

Charlie Robinson moved to Los Angeles in 1971, and was cast in his first Hollywood movie, “Drive, He Said” directed by none other than Jack Nicholson.

He went on to work minor roles in a number of films and television series, until really catching his big break on Buffalo Bill, where he was cast as Newdell, the Makeup artist. The show was cancelled, and replaced with Night Court, the show that gave Robinson his esteemed career.

“Often words are puny useless things,” said Night Court co-star John LaRoquette in a tweet about Robinson. “Maybe they will make sense in time, but for now our deepest condolences to his loved ones.”

Robinson is survived by his wife of 25 years Dolorita Noonan-Robinson, his four children, Luca, Charlie, Christian, and Byron, and many grandchildren.

