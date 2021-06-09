Chris Bosh Publishes Book

Former Raptors superstar and 2021 Naismith Hall of Fame inductee Chris Bosh can now add published author to his list of accomplishments.

Earlier this week, the accomplished NBA player published his first book, “Letters to a Young Athlete.” He writes it as a sort of memoir, reminiscing on his playing days, and reflecting on the lessons he learned from some incredible teammates and coaches.

“I’m talking to anyone that has a goal they want to achieve,” said Bosh during his book release event. “Anybody trying to aspire to do something great in any field. That’s who this book is for.”

Bosh formally retired from the NBA in 2019 after struggling with blood clots for the 4 prior seasons. Though he had tried to remain in the league, and perform at his otherwise all-star level, the condition was deemed too severe by NBA doctors in 2017 and was waived by the Miami Heat.

Since his retirement, the two-time NBA champ has spent a good chunk of his time working with his charity, the Chris Bosh Foundation. The organization seeks to promote reading and education for youths.

With his love for reading, it’s no surprise Bosh put pen to paper and got to work on his first book. But his sudden departure from basketball is what inspired him more than anything else.

“The tough part, I can say, was the career coming to an immediate end,” said Bosh. “I had to move onto the next thing and that part was painful.”

It’s safe to say Bosh has since rebounded since the end of his career.

