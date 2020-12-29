City Council Aspirations

Renee Jagdeo. Photo Credit: @blackvotecanada/Twitter

Renee Jagdeo, a 19-year-old University of Toronto student, has entered the race to become the next city councillor in the Jan. 15., 2021 Ward 22 byelection. If she wins, Jagdeo will become the youngest city councillor in Toronto’s history.

The second-year student, majoring in urban planning and human geography, told blogTO she was inspired to run in the Ward 22 because the COVID-19 pandemic has forced her to reevaluate how our systems operate and who they serve.

“I decided to run because I think as a youth there are a lot of concerns that are overlooked, and I see a great amount of parallels in the issues that Scarborough-Agincourt hopes to resolve,” she said.

Jagdeo’s platform includes plans for a Sheppard Corridor subway extension, free TTC service for the city’s essential workers, and prioritizing new affordable housing.

“I am a young woman of colour living in Toronto, and with these defining factors, I experience the city in a way that not many people do,” said Jagdeo, who is running against 26 other candidates.

The Ward 22 byelection is set to take place on Jan. 15, 2021, and eligible residents can register to vote by mail until 4 p.m. on Jan. 4.

Source: blogto.com