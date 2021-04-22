Clarks Documentary

Since the 1960s, Jamaican and Clarks, the British show company, have shared a connection.

This year, Clarks is celebrating the relationship with new shoe styles and a mini-documentary.

Recently, Clarks released their new “Jamaica Pack” collection for Spring 2021. It features the iconic Desert Boot, Desert Trek and the Wallabee styles bathed in the yellow, green, and black of the Jamaican national flag.

On April 18, 2021, Clarks released a trailer for their 10 minute mini-documentary featuring a number of Jamaica artists, including Koffee, Protoje, Sevana, and Lila Iké.

According to Clarks, “The connection between Clarks and Jamaica goes back a long way. To celebrate this special relationship, we spoke to some of the biggest names in Jamaican cultures to find out what Clarks means to them.”

In the documentary, currently available online, the artists share their thoughts about the iconic brand.

Koffee declares, “the word Clarks literally means to me culture.”

“I grew up in Jamaica, and I’ve seen what it means, what the brand means, and the actual shoes mean to Jamaicans,” she added.

Protoje explains, “There may not be another international brand that is as deep-rooted in Jamaican music, fashion, culture, as Clarks.”

M1llionz says, “Clarks in Jamaica go way back; I don’t think a lot of people in the UK know that.”

The British rapper also talks about growing up in Jamaica and how the music and culture influenced his style.

Clarks is proud of their connection to Jamaica.

“We are proud to have been part of island life for almost 60 years now. Jamaica has given us so much love over the years. As a way of saying thank you, we’re working with communities across the island and making charitable donations to programmes that really make a difference,” the company posted online.

Clarks also posted that they set up a community partnership with Maverley Primary and Junior High School in Kingston. The pupils received a new pair of shoes.

Clarks is also working with Koffee and her Families Rule/MTLT charity to empower kids through training, mentorship, and scholarships.

