Coco Gauff Out of Olympics

Coco Gauff, the 17 year old American tennis rising star has been is now set to miss the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games after testing positive for COVID-19.

Gauff, currently on summer break after having completed the 11th grade, was looking forward to her first Olympic Games. A stage in which her idols, the Williams sisters, have historically dominated the doubles tourney. Unfortunately, she now joins Serena on the sidelines, unable to help her country to the gold.

“I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for COVID and won’t be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” said Gauff in a tweet on Sunday. “It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future.”

The stage was set for the American tennis star to find her spotlight on the Olympic stage after Serena Williams dropped out of the tournament in June. But Gauff’s olympics ambitions are set to be delayed until the 2024 Paris games.

Currently 25th on the WTA rankings, Gauff is the youngest player in the current top 100, and was looking to make a mark in the Olympics after being bounced in the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Gauff is one of many tennis players to end up dropping out of the Olympic Games. Canadian star Bianca Andreescu dropped out citing challenges relating to the pandemic. All time great Rafa Nadal heard a voice in his head telling him to withdraw. And Australian Nick Kyrgios said that he didn’t want to play in front of the empty crowds at the games.

