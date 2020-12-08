COVID-19 Hits Raptors’ Camp

Raptors GM Bobby Webster Credit: Chris Young/Canadian Press/File

The Toronto Raptors recently arrived in Tampa, Fla., for training camp, but it appears COVID-19 tagged along for the ride.

Following the team’s first full-squad practice on Dec. 7, the Raptors announced that three members of their organization had tested positive for COVID-19. The test were conducted as part of testing protocol mandated by the NBA.

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster won’t disclose who in the organization tested positive, or whether they were experienced symptoms of the virus. It is unknown if the three are players or members of the staff. The three individuals are in isolation.

“We’re confident we can continue with basketball,” Webster said. “It’s an enormous challenge, it’s a logistical challenge, it’s a health challenge, it’s a human challenge that we’re all going through. It’s constantly on our mind at the same time we’re trying to prepare for an NBA season.”

The Raptors’ first preseason game is Dec. 12 against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.