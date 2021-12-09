COVID-19: Online petition urges Ontario government to provide free rapid antigen testing

Photo Credit: Discover Humboldt

A petition is circulating online by a Toronto-area ICU nurse calling on Ontario Premier Doug Ford to provide free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to every household in the province.

There have been growing calls for rapid tests to be made more widely available as COVID-19 cases rise

However, Ford says there is no need for Ontario to expand access to COVID-19 testing.

Research shows that rapid antigen tests are instrumental in preventing asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 as they provide quick and reliable results.