COVID-19 Update

Christine Elliot. Credit: The Canadian Press/Darren Calabrese

While it is not mandatory to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Ontario residents who refuse to roll up their sleeves could face restrictions on their activities. According to Ontario’s health minister, Christine Elliott, travel and access to communal spaces, such as movie theatres, could be restricted without the vaccine.

“There may be some restrictions placed on people that don’t have vaccines for travel purposes, to be able to go [to] theatres and other places,” Elliott said at Queen’s Park on Dec. 8. “That will be up to the individual person to decide whether they want to receive the vaccine to be able to do these things or not.”

The province is also considering the introduction of a proof-of-vaccination card to those who receive their shots. Last week, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams, said that mandatory proof of immunization may be required in some settings, such as long-term care facilities or possibly schools.

Once approved by Health Canada, Ontario will begin to distribute the vaccine to long-term care and retirement home residents and also the staff who provide care to those groups. Health-care workers and other staff who work or study in hospitals will also be vaccinated in the first few months of the program according to the government.