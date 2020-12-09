Cuban Drug-Lord Jailed

Photo Credit: Dea.gov

Cuban Drug Lord Nelson Pablo Yester-Garrido who operated from South Africa, has been jailed by US officials. In August 2020, Yester Garrido, 62, pleaded guilty to conspiracy for the distribution of large amounts of high-grade marijuana in Florida. He is also charged with possessing a firearm in furtherance of this conspiracy and faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in federal prison. Sentencing is set for October 22, 2020. The drug lord who became one of America’s most wanted criminals in the 80’s, fled to South Africa in 1997 to escape prosecution. He resumed drug trafficking in South Africa for roughly two decades, and now the law has caught up with him.

It has been stated that Nelson worked with cartel Kingpin Pablo Escobar who monopolized the cocaine trade in the US in the 1980’s and 1990’s. He was also a part of a group involved in the drug trade that imported cocaine and other narcotics to the US and negotiated the purchase of a Russian submarine for Colombian drug suppliers. In 2017 he was arrested in Italy and later extradited to the US where he entered a plea agreement and admitted guilt on the conspiracy charge. His co-conspirators were sentenced to varying terms of imprisonment.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEO) Orlando District, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The DEO stated that this is a “great example of law enforcement and prosecutors from different countries working together to safeguard communities to have a global impact on crime.”