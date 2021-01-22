Dancing Garbage Man

Unnamed dancing garbage collector

Photo Credit: Tysa Fagan

A dancing waste collector is putting smiles on the faces of people in Brampton.

On Jan. 20, the yet unnamed young man was caught dancing while emptying green bins into a truck.

Brampton entrepreneur Tysa Fagan spotted the twirling entertainer at about 9:30 a.m.

“I decided to record him because he just seems so happy,” she said. “It brought joy to my day. Hopefully he could get a raise. He deserves it!”

Fagan posted the video on social media and has already received comments about the collector’s moves.

Whether the collector loves his job, or the music he was listening to, his dancing made Fagan’s day.

“I feel like I have to make someone laugh the way he made me laugh,” Fagan wrote on social media.

The yet unidentified collector possibly works for the Region of Peel, as the region organizes trash collection in Brampton.

Source: blogto.com