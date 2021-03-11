Diamond for Cardi B

Cardi B made history on March 8 when her single “Bodak Yellow” went diamond.

The New Yorker became the first female rapper to reach that milestone by selling 10 million units of the single.

The milestone was certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

In an online video, the Invasion of Privacy singer shared her reaction.

“It’s diamond? For real?” she asked. “For real?”

“Bodak Yellow” is the rapper’s debut single with Atlantic Records. She thanked her label online. “I just want to say thank you guys so much because without you guys, it wouldn’t have happened.”

“It really made my day. And it really uplifted me.”

Cardi B also thanked Kodak Black, whose debut 2015 single “No Flockin'” was the original inspiration behind “Bodak Yellow.”

The single has already smashed records. It landed Cardi B in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 charts in 2017, making her the first female rapper to reach those heights since Nicki Minaj in 2014.

In October 2017, Cardi B became the first female solo act in nearly 20 years to reach No 1 since Lauryn Hill’s first solo entry, “Doo Wop (That Thing),” debuted at No. 1 on Nov. 14, 1998.

There might be another diamond in Cardi B’s future.

“WAP,” her smash collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, is halfway there with its 5-time multi-platinum status as of March 3, according to the RIAA.

SOURCES: BILLBOARD.COM, VULTURE.COM