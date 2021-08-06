Diddy’s New R&B Label

Although seemingly undecided on what to call himself, Sean “Diddy” (or “Love” if you’re keeping up with the name changes) Combs is planning a return to the music industry. But instead of a return to the rap/hip-hop game, the music mogul is set on starting a new label for R&B.

“I feel like R&B was abandoned and it’s a part of our African American culture,” said Combs, 51, hoping to create more of a focus on what he considers a genre falling to the wayside. Hip-hop already has its place in today’s culture, but Black culture has more to offer than that.

Sean “Love” Combs views his name changes as new eras of sorts. Starting off in Harlem, in the golden age of Hip-Hop, his entrance to the scene was under the name “Puff Daddy”. His label at the time, ‘Bad Boy Entertainment’ was an absolute staple in the scene.

But the relations that the label had with artists is what spurred Diddy’s need for change in industry practices. The label had a “trail of unhappy, messy, or downright tragic artist relationships and breakups,” according to Combs.

“And I’m not signing any artists, because if you know better you do better. I’m doing 50-50 partnerships with pure transparency,” he continued, wanting the relationship between label and artist to be more of a collaboration. “I’m going to make sure that we own R&B.”

Despite whatever new ventures the mogul sets out on, success seems to follow, and has continued to cultivate a legacy in the industry, whether on new tracks or behind the scenes. His new mission to “revive” R&B should be an interesting new chapter in Sean “Love” Combs’ iconic story. He also has a new album ‘Off the Grid Vol. 1,’ set for release on Sept. 24 after a more than 10 year hiatus.

